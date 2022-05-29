Pakistan
The Weather
29 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 21, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 22, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 40-29 (°C) 01-00 (%) 41-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 48-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 47-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 46-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-19 (°C) 44-00 (%) 34-19 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 31-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 29-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-25 (°C) 01-00 (%) 36-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:16 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
