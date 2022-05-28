ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 108,913 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,456 tonnes of import cargo and 28,457 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 80,456 comprised of 21,713 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,099 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,955 tonnes of DAP and 47,689 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 28,457 tonnes comprised of 21,807 tonnes of containerized cargo, 320 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 6,330 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 4292 containers comprising of 1053 containers import and 2987 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 531 of 20’s and 348 of 40’s loaded while 50 of 20’s and 14 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 301 of 20’s and 434 of 40’s loaded containers while 870 of 20’s and 474 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

There were 05 ships namely, Nefell, Ken Star, Al Shaffiah, Regina and Cerulean have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 07 ships namely, TS Mumbai, Yi Chang 15, Maersk Borneo, Independent Spirit, TBC Praise, Furano Galaxy and Wadi Bani Khalid have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly, 11 cargoes namely, MT Karachi, Noel, Diyala, Mumbai, Victory Light, Evrodiki, Prague Express, Thorswind, TS Dubai, Tarlan and Sea Wolf were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship ‘Diyala’ left the Port on Friday morning, while three more ships, Express Rome, Alonissos and Orange Harmony are expected to sail on today in the afternoon(.)

A cargo volume of 130,671 tonnes, comprising 93,682 tonnes imports cargo and 36,989 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,642` Containers (1,352 TEUs Imports and 1,290 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Yangze-6, Oak Spirit and MSC Sarya& two more ships, Long Beach Express and Zeyno carrying, Soyabean, LNG, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at FAP, PGPCL, QICT and PIBT on Friday, 27th May-2022.

