KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 27, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
606,157,037 314,694,120 15,672,150,903 8,840,267,118
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,548,458,483 (1,471,007,599) 77,450,884
Local Individuals 14,780,288,498 (14,472,570,262) 307,718,236
Local Corporates 5,927,027,334 (6,312,196,454) (385,169,120)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments