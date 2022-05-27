ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Another heat wave forecast for central, upper Sindh

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: Another heat wave is likely to grip central and upper Sindh from Friday (today), with temperatures rising up to 48 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Thursday.

The daytime maximum temperature is again likely to range between 46 degrees and 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts, according to the Met Office. Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts are likely to experience maximum temperatures of between 44 degrees and 46 degrees Celsius, and Badin of up to 42 degrees Celsius.

In the next 24 hours, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, but very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh. However, light rain-wind-thunderstorm may be recorded at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

In the past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, but very hot in plain areas.

At 45 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature was recorded in Nokundi, with the mercury soaring to 44 degrees Celsius in Turbat, Jacobabad, Sibi, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Rohri.

