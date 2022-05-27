This procrastination is extremely dangerous

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that previous government signed agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without taking into consideration the interests of the country. But he in the same breath says that the country will only stabilise once an agreement is reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Unfortunately and unexpectedly, no agreement has been reached in the IMF talks in Doha. What is next? Although the government has announced the date of presentation of federal budget, it is still struggling to delineate the contours of this highly important policy document. The government is requested to come clean about its plans for improving the economy. Its procrastination ahead of presentation of federal budget is adding to confusion and uncertainty in the country.

Nadeem Shahid (Karachi)

