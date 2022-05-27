Labour, employment, social protection: Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign MoU on cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of labour, employment and social protection at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population in Baku, the other day.

The MoU will promote and facilitate the active relations between the two countries in the fields of labour, employment and social protection. It will also help reinforce in development of mutually beneficial cooperation by sharing the practices of the parties, said a press release here.

The formation of a Joint Working Group to discuss issues related to Labour was also highlighted in the ceremony. Azerbaijan agreed to the proposal and stated that they would initiate the formation of a group from Azerbaijan’s side after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The signing of the MoU was decided in a meeting between Sajid Hussain Turi federal minister for overseas Pakistanis and the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E Mr Khazar Farhadov in the Ministry of overseas Pakistanis and human resource development on 10th May 2022.