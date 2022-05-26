ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises as banks gain; windfall tax threatens utilities

Reuters 26 May, 2022

The UK’s top share index rose on Thursday on the back of gains in banks, but shares of utilities slumped after Britain announced a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6%, with banks leading the gains with a 1.4% rise, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index inched 1.6% higher.

Facing intense political pressure to provide more support for billpayers coping with what political opponents and campaigners have called a cost-of-living crisis, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said energy firms were making extraordinary profits while Britons struggled.

Shares of power generators Drax, Centrica and SSE fell between 4.5% and 6.6%, while the wider utility stocks were down 4.1%.

“The Chancellor appears to have decided not to include the electricity generating sector in today’s announcement, however in today’s statement the door has been left open to them being included later in the year,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Global oil majors BP and Shell, which are less affected by UK policy, were up more than 1% as they rebounded from session lows.

“Big oil businesses slipped a touch in anticipation of the Chancellor’s non-budget but dusted themselves off pretty quickly as it became apparent that the stick came along with a pretty big carrot,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Shares of BT tumbled 2.3% after it said Britain’s business minister will launch a national security review of a deal by Altice founder Patrick Drahi to increase his stake in BT to 18%.

Water company United Utilities shares slid 6.6% after it warned of higher costs due to inflationary pressures.

Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group jumped 7.6%after it reported its full-year results.

Leading the midcap index higher, public services outsourcer Serco gained 9.8% as it boosted its annual profit outlook.

Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey Plc fell 3.6% after forecasting a 2022-23 operating profit at the lower half of market estimates, as supply disruptions due to China’s coronavirus lockdowns and component sourcing from Ukraine hurt its auto customers.

London stocks FTSE 100 London's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 rises as banks gain; windfall tax threatens utilities

Elections Amendment Bill 2022 to ensure fair elections: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan eyes 'most favourable' LNG agreement with countries including Russia

NA okays Election Act amendment that seeks to scrap electronic voting

Oil jumps 3% to 2-month high as EU seeks to ban Russian crude

KSE-100 gains 1.26% even as IMF programme remains stalled

Against USD: Rupee recovers from intra-day low, closes marginally weaker at 202.01

SBP's reserves fall another $75mn, now stand at $10.09bn

Alibaba beats revenue estimates on demand for niche China shopping services

Asia Cup: India dashes Pakistan's World Cup hopes with a 16-0 win over Indonesia

Imran Khan will return with four million people if elections not announced: Babar Awan

Read more stories