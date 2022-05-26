ANL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
ASC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
ASL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.51%)
AVN 76.26 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.49%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
GGGL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
GGL 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
GTECH 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.38%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
PTC 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.81%)
TELE 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.53%)
TPL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
TREET 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.53%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
WAVES 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 17.8 (0.43%)
BR30 15,116 Increased By 213.9 (1.44%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 130.4 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,958 Increased By 45.2 (0.28%)
Asian markets mixed as traders weigh Li remarks, Fed minutes

AFP 26 May, 2022

HONG KONG: Asian markets were mixed Thursday as minutes indicating a less hawkish Fed were offset by China’s premier warning that the world’s number two economy was in some ways worse off now than during the early days of the pandemic.

The wind was immediately taken out of traders’ sails as they digested Li Keqiang’s warning, which comes as China sticks fast to a zero-Covid policy to eradicate the fast-spreading Omicron virus variant.

The economic agony caused by lockdowns and other strict containment measures has hammered growth across China and sent shockwaves globally as key supply chains were brought to a halt.

Data in recent weeks have shown that a series of pledges by Beijing to kickstart growth has essentially fallen flat owing to a lack of concrete action, while analysts say the easing of the Covid policy was the only thing investors wanted to see.

“Economic indicators in China have fallen significantly, and difficulties in some aspects and to a certain extent are greater than when the epidemic hit us severely in 2020,” Li told an emergency meeting Wednesday with representatives from local governments, state-owned companies and financial firms.

He also urged officials to work to pull unemployment down.

There is a general feeling among commentators that China’s economic growth will fall well short of the government’s target of about 5.5 percent. Expansion came in at 2.2 percent in 2020.

Economists at Goldman Sachs said: “Chinese policy makers are in greater urgency to support the economy after the very weak activity growth in April, anaemic recovery month-to-date in May, and continued increases in unemployment rates.”

Asian markets fall on China growth concerns

Hong Kong and Shanghai were both down in the morning, while Sydney was also lower. Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Wellington edged up while Tokyo and Taipei were flat.

Fed relief

Traders got a positive lead from Wall Street as minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting indicated that while officials would likely hike rates by 50 basis points at each of the next two gatherings, they were aware of the impact on the economy.

With inflation surging, the central bank – and others around the world – has been forced to tighten policy but that has hammered markets and fuelled fears of a recession.

The minutes also made no mention of a 75-basis-point lift, providing some relief to beleaguered investors.

“If inflation gets tame enough over summer, there may not be continued raising of rates,” said Carol Pepper of Pepper International on Bloomberg Television.

She added that the long-feared era of stagflation – when prices rise but growth remains flat – was unlikely.

“I think we are going to be in a situation where inflation will start tapering down and then we will start going into a more normalised market,” she added.

Key figures at around 0300 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 26,685.71 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 19,986.10

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,104.20

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0695 from $1.0685 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2582 from $1.2579

Euro/pound: UP at 85.00 pence from 84.89 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 127.43 yen from 127.26 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $114.56 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $111.00 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 32,120.28 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,522.75 (close)

