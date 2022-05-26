BARD Foundation sponsors mountaineer Naila Kiani

LAHORE: Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, a project of Descon, Pakistan’s largest engineering company, has recently collaborated with celebrated female mountaineer, Naila Kiani, for her upcoming mountain climbing expedition.

In the event scheduled for June this year, Naila Kiani will be attempting to become the first female Pakistani mountain climber to summit the world’s 2nd highest peak, Mount Godwin Austin, more commonly known as the K2. Naila Kiani has thus far successfully climbed Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters), which is the world’s 13th highest mountain.

Naila Kiani is a Dubai-based Pakistani banker and an amateur boxer, whose love for the mountainous regions inspired her to carry out her wedding ceremony right at the K2 basecamp in 2018. She boldly summited an 8,000+m peak, the Gasherbrum II, right after giving birth to her child.

Expressing her delight on the sponsorship, Naila recently stated, “I would like to thank the BARD Foundation for their support towards my endeavors – their enthusiastic approach towards my goal to summit the mighty K2 is testament to their noble vision to enable Pakistani talent and sports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022