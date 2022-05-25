KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. Thatta Cement Co. 444,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 444,000 17.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Development 36,000 76.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 76.92 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Pakistan Petroleum 10,000 67.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 67.00 Fikree's (SMC) Shabbir Tiles 500 15.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 15.25 EFG Hermes Nishat Mills 45,000 83.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 83.50 Topline Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 70,000 102.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 102.50 Chase Securities Flying Cement Co. 160,000 7.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 7.69 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 765,500 ===========================================================================================

