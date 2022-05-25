ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Hashmi Can                  31.03.2022                    (0.953)       (0.953)       (0.58)                   
Company Limited             Nine Month                                                                        -
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dividend Bonus announcements

