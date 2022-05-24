ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

One in 10 eurozone households own cryptoassets, says ECB

AFP 24 May, 2022

FRANKFURT: Nearly one in 10 European households has invested in cryptoassets, an ECB study published Tuesday said, highlighting high demand for the risky investments.

“As many as 10 percent” of survey respondents in six large eurozone countries, including Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands, said they owned cryptoassets.

The proportion of crypto owners varied between the countries, with the figure as low as six percent in France and above 14 percent in the Netherlands.

Financial oversight bodies have been increasing their scrutiny of the crypto market as the asset class has grown, while recent volatility has highlighted the risks involved for investors.

Interest rate hikes in the United States and the Russian invasion of Ukraine provided the backdrop for steep drops in the price of bitcoin and other crypto assets.

Cryptocurrency “is worth nothing”, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in the Netherlands on Sunday.

“It’s based on nothing. There is no underlying asset to act as an anchor of safety,” she said, counselling potential investors not to follow “hype”.

Cryptoverse: Is the end of the bitcoin winter nigh?

The majority of holdings were worth “less than 5,000 euros” ($5,358), the report said, with the tendency towards smaller stashes.

High- and low-income households were relatively more likely to hold crypto than middle-income households.

“On average, young adult males and highly educated respondents were more likely to invest,” the report said.

An increasing number of institutional investors were also involved in the risky asset category, with 56 percent of those surveyed saying they had some exposure, up from 45 percent in 2020.

The total size of the crypto market reached a high of over 2.5 trillion euros “in late 2021” and was still “seven times bigger than it was at the start of 2020” despite recent drops, the report said.

ECB eurozone cryptoassets

Comments

1000 characters

One in 10 eurozone households own cryptoassets, says ECB

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

14 sessions of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Imran Khan plans to bring 'armed men' to Islamabad: Marriyum

No room for staying neutral in current situation: Imran Khan

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

IHC bars govt from 'harassing' PTI leaders

Read more stories