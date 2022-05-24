ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
ASC 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
ASL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.58%)
AVN 70.18 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.18%)
BOP 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.7%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.93%)
TPL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.61%)
TPLP 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.17%)
TREET 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
TRG 76.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.87%)
UNITY 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 14,728 Increased By 174.4 (1.2%)
KSE100 42,456 Increased By 15.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
Australian shares subdued as tech, healthcare offset mining gains

Reuters 24 May, 2022

Australian shares were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, as technology stocks and export-focussed healthcare companies countered gains in mining and banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down just 0.1% at 7,144.60 by 0034 GMT.

In global equities, stocks rallied after the European Central Bank said it was likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by September.

The MSCI all-country world index gained 1.5%, Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.2% and S&P 500 E-minis futures slid 0.7%.

The Australian metals and mining index rose 0.8% in its third straight day of gains, as benchmark iron ore futures soared in China on Monday. Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group gained 0.6%-1.6%.

Financials added 0.3%.

Miners lift Australian shares; new Labor PM Albanese sworn in

The country’s four largest lenders rose between 0.4% and 1.0%.

Energy stocks advanced 0.1%, following a rise in Brent crude futures.

Australia’s gas producers Woodside Energy and Santos were up 0.9% and 0.2%, respectively. Domestic technology stocks, meanwhile, lost 2.6%.

ASX-listed Block and investment services provider Computershare slid 5.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Healthcare stocks dropped 0.5% as the dollar fell broadly after already selling off last week.

Biopharmaceutical firm CSL fell as much as 0.9%, its second straight session of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.4% at 11,266.91.

Data showed that the country’s retail sales volumes fell in the first quarter.

Australian shares

