UNFAO to establish automated weather station

HYDERABAD: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations has decided to set up a “Meteorological station” at Umerkot Sub-campus of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

FAO implementing the GCF-funded Project “Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management” with Co-financing from the Government of Sindh in the targeted districts of Sanghar, Umerkot, and Badin.

Dr. Jorge Alvar, Agro meteorological Expert, FAO, Dr. Ashfaque Ahmed, Provincial Coordinator-GCF, FAO, and Dr. Tariq-Director Planning from Pakistan Meteorological Department paid a visit to the Sub Campus of the Sindh Agriculture University at Umerkot, and got briefing regarding the different departments of the sub-campus, and decided to set up “Metrological Station” at Umerkot, a sub-campus of the Sindh Agriculture University.

