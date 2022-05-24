Dr Akhtar assumes charge of PKLI chairman

LAHORE: Dr. Saeed Akhtar has formally assumed the charge of the Chairman of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after the Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Institute has been reconstituted.

On the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dr Saeed Akhtar has returned from the US to join the PKLI as chairman Board of Governors.

It may be noted that Dr Saeed Akhtar was removed during the Imran Khan-led PTI government. He had proceeded back to the US due to some issues but the prime minister had requested Dr Saeed Akhtar to return to the country and take the charge of chairman Board of Governors of the PKLI, to make it the first state-of-the-art world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited PKLI Lahore on Sunday where he was given detail briefing on the financial and administrative matters of the institute.

During the briefing, the Prime Minister directed to activate the departments of PKLI in phases and the projects, which were delayed for the last three years should be completed on an emergency basis. He further directed the Chief Secretary Punjab and Secretary Finance Punjab to ensure the provision of funds to PKLI by 10th of July this year.

