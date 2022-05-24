ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd #          17-05-2022   24-05-2022                                 24-05-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                       21-05-2022   24-05-2022   7.5% B ,10% R   19-05-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd #                     18-05-2022   27-05-2022                                 27-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                 20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                           28-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                   20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                           28-05-2022
Packages Ltd #                    23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                 30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd                 24-05-2022   30-05-2022   150% R          20-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                       24-05-2022   30-05-2022   27.5% (F)       20-05-2022    30-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #             24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd #                 24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #       24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd #         25-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      30-05-2022   31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd #                 25-05-2022   1-Jun-22                                     1-Jun-22
TPL Corp Ltd #                    27-05-2022   2-Jun-22                                     2-Jun-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal
Iron & Steel Industries Ltd       27-05-2022   2-Jun-22
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                       27-05-2022   3-Jun-22     NIL                             3-Jun-22
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd #           28-05-2022   3-Jun-22                                     3-Jun-22
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd                          21-05-2022   6-Jun-22
Awwal Modaraba #                  26-05-2022   9-Jun-22                                     9-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-Jun-22    24-Jun-22    150% (F)          8-Jun-22     24-Jun-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

