ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four million people hit by floods in Bangladesh: UN

AFP 23 May, 2022

SYLHET: At least four million people have been affected by the worst floods in Bangladesh’s northeast for nearly two decades, the United Nations said Monday.

The Bangladeshi government said the floods, which began last week, had submerged 70 percent of Sylhet district in the northeast and 60 percent of Sunamganj district, leaving at least 10 people dead and about two million marooned.

Heavy rains and a rush of water from upstream in India’s northeast swelled rivers in Bangladesh, with two main border rivers, the Surma and Kushiara, breaching a major embankment and inundating hundreds of villages.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, the head of the state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said the two rivers hit their highest levels since records began in the 1970s.

“It is one of the worst floods in the history of the country’s northeast,” he said. “The water level in the two rivers hit some 1.75 metres (5.7 feet) above their danger level at the height of the floods last week.”

Half a million Indians flee floods in northeast brought by rain

The United Nations Children Fund put the extent of the damage even higher with “over four million people” in five districts in the country’s northeast affected by the floods.

“The damage to lives, homes and schools is heartbreaking. In this disaster, as in most others, children are the most vulnerable,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has shut all schools and colleges in the region.

At least 350 schools have been turned into shelters with more than 8,500 flood-hit people seeking refuge in them, along with their cattle and goats.

But Netai De Sarker, a senior disaster management official, said the flood situation had improved, with water receding from the northern areas, although 1.23 million people were still stranded as of Monday.

He said the government has sent 140 medical teams to treat flood-affected people and to help prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast India, but many experts say that climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.

Bangladesh UNITED NATIONS floods

Comments

1000 characters

Four million people hit by floods in Bangladesh: UN

Experts react as SBP jacks up key interest rate

Rupee falls for 13th consecutive session, closes at 200.93 against dollar

Govt decides to complete constitutional term amid deepening political crisis

Monetary policy blues: KSE-100 sheds 1.53%, falls below 43,000 mark

Export Finance Scheme: SBP announces increase in markup rate

Fawad warns govt against using force to stop PTI's long march

Monkeypox transmission can be stopped outside endemic countries: WHO

IMF talks: Pakistan to seek 'break' on rates of petroleum product, says Miftah

Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework

Oil gains on tight supply as U.S. driving season looms

Read more stories