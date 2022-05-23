3rd Pakistan Tea Convention: Discovering new possibilities for tea industry

KARACHI: Pakistan Tea Association held the 3rd Pakistan Tea Convention at the Marriot Hotel, Karachi. The event was attended by the vanguards of the tea industry of Pakistan and around the world. One of the notable attendees and prime sponsor was ekaterra, which is one of the biggest tea companies in the world.

The three days event was full of engagement & insightful conversations by some of the leading tea companies of Pakistan including ekaterra which is the parent brand of Lipton and Brooke Bond Supreme who have been at the forefront to take tangible steps towards catering to consumers’ demands and working towards promoting sustainability in the industry.

The 3rd edition of the Pakistan Tea Convention is the amalgamation of close liaison between key stakeholders including but not limited to the tea companies, suppliers, exporters, importers, supply chain and logistics partners, and marketing companies.

The event was also attended by global stakeholders from different regions of the world including; John Mutua, Procurement Director – ekaterra, Kenya Ganesh Deivanayagam, Chairman Eswaran Bros from Sri Lanka SaifUl Islam, Chairman National Tea Brokers, Bangladesh Peter Kimanga, Director Global Teas and Commodities from Kenya Farheen Salman President BSPAN & GM Pakistan at ekaterra shared insights on exploring sustainable options and adapting climate-friendly practices being one of the biggest tea companies in the world. She also shared ekaterra’s vision for the greater good of the world, some of which have already been implemented.

