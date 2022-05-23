Ten more filtration plants being inaugurated this week: Sarwar Foundation

LAHORE: Sarwar Foundation has installed 10 more filtration plants in rural areas to provide clean drinking water to the people. All the plants will be inaugurated this week while Begum Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation has become the largest charitable organisation to provide free clean drinking water to poor people.

Talking to media, here on Sunday, Begum Perveen Sarwar, the chairperson of Sarwar Foundation said that the mission of Sarwar Foundation is to provide free clean drinking water to the poor people for which more than 250 filtration plants are functional. While 10 more filtration plants have been completed in different rural areas of Nankana, Sangla Hill, and Shahkot districts through which clean drinking water will be provided to thousands of poor families and due to the provision of clean drinking there, poor people will be saved from deadly diseases, she said.

Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation is providing clean drinking water not only in Punjab but also in other parts of the country including Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. She said that Sarwar Foundation is also providing clean drinking water in various holy places including Lahore Data Darbar and also in jails and other areas. We install more filtration plants in areas where people suffer from deadly diseases such as hepatitis and for providing health facilities to the people, she added.

