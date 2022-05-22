ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

KP govt to include LBs representatives in anti-dengue drive

APP 22 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed the inclusion of elected representatives of the local bodies in the dengue preventive campaign.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding eradication of dengue here in his office on Saturday. Besides, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all five districts of the division including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, tribal districts Mohmand and Khyber, district health officers, TMOs and administrative officers of other concerned organizations also attended the meeting.

All Tehsil chairman of district Peshawar including Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali and other Tehsil chairmen were especially invited to the meeting.

The commissioner said that the participation of the elected local government representatives will not only help in the success of the awareness campaign, rather will also help in fumigation, cleanliness and other steps in affected localities would be taken on their recommendation.

The participants of the meeting were given detailed separate briefing on the heat wave, recent rains and production of mosquitoes due to it. The meeting also evolved formal strategy for accelerating the pace of the mass awareness campaign also.

The participants of the meeting decided that public representatives, who have close contact with the general public and can play a vital role in making the campaign a success would be included in it.

He directed all deputy commissioners to include elected public representatives of the local bodies for the success of the awareness campaign and invitation to all tehsil chairmen to the meeting. Similarly, he directed the speeding up of the door-to-door campaign in collaboration with chairman of the Union Council, Village Council, Neighborhood Council, Councilors, youth councilors and women councilors and to take steps regarding spray, cleanliness and other steps on their recommendations.

