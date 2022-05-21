ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PML-N will never engage in vindictive politics, says Maryam after Mazari's arrest

  • PML-N Vice-President says details of the case against Shireen Mazari are not yet known
BR Web Desk 21 May, 2022

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that her party will "never engage in vindictive politics," a statement that comes hours after a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and former minister of human rights Shireen Mazari.

"Details of the case against Shireen Mazari are not yet known," Maryam said while talking to PML-N's social media team in Lahore.

"PTI cannot play a victim card in this case," she said, adding that Mazari was arrested by female police officers.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab arrests PTI's Shireen Mazari

Maryam said that she was arrested twice by NAB but never played the "victim card."

Criticising the former premier, she said that Imran Khan's remarks about her "deserve condemnation."

"Imran Khan used inappropriate and vulgar words against me which are against every woman," she said.

Maryam said that she was forced to take Imran Khan's name because he was Pakistan's prime minister for four years and destroyed the country's economy.

"Imran Khan is responsible for all the destruction, I cannot take anyone else's name," she remarked.

Questioning PTI's economic performance, she said Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan's economy and will have to answer for everything.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police said that "Dr. Shireen Mazari was arrested by female police officers as per the law on the request of the anti-corruption department."

"News of any mishandling is baseless," a statement published on the capital police's official Twitter handle said.

