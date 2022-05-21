ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Gazprom confirms halting gas supplies to Finland

AFP 21 May, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian energy giant Gazprom said Saturday it had stopped all natural gas supplies to Finland as it had not received payment in rubles.

After Russia moved troops into Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has asked clients from “unfriendly countries” – including EU member states – pay for gas in rubles, a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions.

Gazprom said in a statement it had “completely stopped gas deliveries” as it had not received ruble payments from Finland’s state-owned energy company Gasum “by the end of the working day on May 20”.

“Starting April 1, payments for gas need to be made in rubles using new bank details, about which the counterparts were informed in a timely manner,” Gazprom said.

Fearing Russian cutoff, German industry braces for gas rations race

Gazprom said it had supplied 1.49 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Finland in 2021, equal to about two thirds of the country’s gas consumption.

However, natural gas accounts for around eight percent of Finland’s energy.

Finland has said it would make up for the shortfall from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline, which connects Finland to Estonia, and assured that filling stations would run normally.

Saturday’s halt to gas shipments follows Moscow cutting off Poland and Bulgaria last month in a move the European Union described as “blackmail”.

Russia Ukraine Finland Gazprom gas supplies Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Gazprom confirms halting gas supplies to Finland

ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs

NA adopts FRDL (Amend) Bill: Limit on govt guarantee stock raised to 10pc of GDP

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

Bilawal sees ‘very limited’ prospect of India dialogue

Import ban: Commerce ministry notifies list of 38 items

‘$1bn Saudi investment is available’ PM asks Sindh govt, others to devise Karachi water plan

Sectors earning ‘windfall’ profits: FBR envisages ‘targeted’ taxation

E-notices given legal cover by FBR

MILGEM Class Corvette PNS Badr launched: Indigenization is at the forefront of national policy: PM

MPS on Monday

Read more stories