Opinion

There is still lack of clarity

Mehdi Masood 21 May, 2022

The incumbent government has rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s demand through which he has been stepping up pressure on the government to announce date of fresh elections since his ouster from the Prime Minister’s House last month.

Constitutionally speaking, the present government that has emerged as a result of a constitutional outcome has every right to take such a decision. However, it has so far failed to inject clarity into the situation that has been worsening day by day. The rupee slide is a strong case in point. De-seating of PTI MPAs who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Sharif for leader of the house in the Punjab Assembly has only added to the federal government’s woes. How it plans to deal with myriad challenges. It must clean about its plan or strategy that it seems to have chalked out to deal with the current political strife without any delay.

Mehdi Masood (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

