Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Friday (May 20, 2022)...
Recorder Report 21 May, 2022

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Friday (May 20, 2022)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                        8100-8200
Gur                         9000-11000
Shakar                     11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7600-7750
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             25000-31250
Turmeric                   15500-16500
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               10000-12000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          11500-13000
Dal Mong (Washed)          12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           21000-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          22500-25000
Dal Mash (Washed)          25000-27000
Dal Masoor (Local)         19200-23000
Dal Masoor (impor)         17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor)       19000-19600
Masoor (salam-local)       22000-23000
Gram White                  2000-21000
Gram Black                 13000-14000
Dal Chana (Thin)           14000-15000
Dal Chana (Thick)          15000-16000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 17000-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)   21500-23000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        15000-17000
Basmati Super (new)        14000-15000
Kainat 1121                16000-18000
Rice Basmati (386)          9000-11000
Basmati broken              6600-10000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                    650-980
Tea (Green)                   500-1300
======================================

grain Grain prices grain export Grain Market grain crop

