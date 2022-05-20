ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
ASC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
ASL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.01%)
FNEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.16%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.46%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TREET 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.18%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 17.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 60.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 115.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares rise on hopes for better corporate outlook

Reuters 20 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rebounded on Friday from a fall of nearly 2% in the previous session as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks on hopes for growth in earnings of domestic companies.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.9% to 26,640.61 by 0212 GMT and was set to gain nearly a percent for the week.

The broader Topix added 0.47% to 1,868.89 and was on course for a weekly rise of 0.49%.

The gains came even as Wall Street closed lower overnight, hurt by fears about the broadening impact of inflation and a plunge in Cisco Systems due to its dismal outlook.

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech stocks weigh

“Japanese equities were firm today even as the Dow and S&P had extended their losses,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“Overall, corporate outlook is relatively strong, and many made modest forecast for currencies, which means there may be a further upside toward the end of the year.”

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing rose 2.77% and provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, followed by technology start-up investors SoftBank Group, which climbed 3.42%, and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which added 1.21%.

Seiko Epson surged 8.81% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei after the watch maker announced a buyback of up to 9.35% of its shares.

Tokyo Gas fell 2.97% and was the biggest loser on the index after a report said the gas provider would shoulder increasing costs as there was a limit on how much it could pass them on to consumers.

Hoya rose 4.4% and was the top gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by staffing agency Recruit Holdings, which rose 4.28%.

Touch panel maker Keyence fell 2.87% and was the worst performer among the top 30, followed by retailer Seven & i Holdings, which lost 1.77%.

There were 155 advancers on the Nikkei index against 67 decliners.

Japanese shares

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares rise on hopes for better corporate outlook

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

Read more stories