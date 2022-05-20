PM for 10-day celebrations over N-tests

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for 10 days celebrations on completion of 24 years of historic nuclear tests by Pakistan on May 28, 1998.

In a tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PM has directed that on the pattern of diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, Yaum-e-Takbeer should be celebrated in a befitting manner.

The PM has directed the governments of the federation, the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to hold joint celebrations.