‘Pakistan Coating Show 2022’ begins at Lahore Expo Centre

LAHORE: The annual Pakistan Coating Show 2022 kicked off at Lahore Expo Center and attracted a marvellous reaction from not only the Coating Paints and Chemicals industry stakeholders but from the local and foreign investors as well.

Renowned scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand, Iranian Consul General Reza Nazri, Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbey, LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and former LCCI Executive Committee Member Moazzam Rasheed jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

This event forms an inventive B2B platform, thoroughly organized every year. The show will continue at the Expo Center in Lahore, from the 19th to 21st May, to display the latest products and foster new technologies for the industry.

Dr Samar Mubarakmand, Consul General of Iran Reza Nazri along with the LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Moazzam Rasheed, visited the stalls and appreciated the quality of goods.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the overwhelming response given by the entrepreneurs and professionals of the coating industry is not only delightful to see but it also ensures the accomplishment of this revolutionary annual event.

Vice President Haris Ateeq extended sincerest congratulations and admiration to the Pakistan Coating Show, for scrupulously organizing such an energetic show and facilitating national progress simultaneously. He said that Pakistan Coating Show has a team of experienced professionals, affianced in promoting an extensive variety of raw materials, for the coating industry, for over three decades now. He said that the present economic scenario direly demands such initiatives which can help get rid of the economic logjam.

Former LCCI EC member and organizer of the show Moazzam Rasheed said that Pakistan coating Show 2022 catches the attention of international and local manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and dealers, for sharing their thoughts and form stronger corporate associations.

He said that it offers enormous opportunities for B2B networking, association and media-exposure for the stakeholders, providing a huge boost to the national economy. He said that students and young entrepreneurs, who aim to develop their careers in the related industry, can seek the precious understanding of the industry which is accessible by this insightful medium.

