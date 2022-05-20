KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (May 19, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Aba Ali H. Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 10,000 130.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 130.80
M/s. Ktrade Securities Summit Bank Limited 1,500,000 2.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 2.40
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,510,000
===========================================================================================
