KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (May 19, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Aba Ali H. Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 10,000 130.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 130.80 M/s. Ktrade Securities Summit Bank Limited 1,500,000 2.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 2.40 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,510,000 ===========================================================================================

