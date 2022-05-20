ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 20 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd        14-05-2022   20-05-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba #        14-05-2022   20-05-2022                                 20-05-2022
(NEXTCP) Next Capital Ltd *       15-05-2022   21-05-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-05-2022   22-05-2022
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd #                    16-05-2022   23-05-2022                                 23-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage Cans Ltd                 17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)          13-05-2022   23-05-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd #          17-05-2022   24-05-2022                                 24-05-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                       21-05-2022   24-05-2022   7.5% B ,10% R    19-05-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd #                             18-05-2022   27-05-2022                                 27-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd          20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                           28-05-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                 20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                           28-05-2022
Packages Ltd #                    23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                 30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd                 24-05-2022   30-05-2022   150% R           20-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                       24-05-2022   30-05-2022   27.5% (F)        20-05-2022   30-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd #                 24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #       24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      30-05-2022   31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd #                 25-05-2022   1-Jun-22                                     1-Jun-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            27-05-2022   2-Jun-22
TPL Corp Ltd #                    27-05-2022   2-Jun-22                                     2-Jun-22
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                       27-05-2022   3-Jun-22     NIL                             3-Jun-22
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd                          21-05-2022   6-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-Jun-22    24-Jun-22    150% (F)           8-Jun-22    24-Jun-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

