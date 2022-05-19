ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
Xiaomi’s Q1 revenue falls 4.6% due to COVID, supply chain disruptions

Reuters 19 May, 2022

SHENZHEN: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp reported a fall in first-quarter revenue as COVID-19 controls and lockdowns bit into demand in China while broader economic headwinds affected sales overseas.

Revenue in the quarter ending March 31 dropped to 73.35 billion yuan ($10.85 billion) from 76.88 billion and fell short of the 74.3 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Smartphone shipments fell 22.1% to 38.5 million units in the quarter, Xiaomi said in a statement on Thursday.

China’s Xiaomi battles probes in key India market

Adjusted net profit fell to 2.85 billion yuan from 6.09 billion a year earlier.

The company, which generates the vast majority of its revenue from selling mobile handsets, said smartphone revenue fell to 45.8 billion yuan in the quarter.

Xiaomi Corp

Xiaomi's Q1 revenue falls 4.6% due to COVID, supply chain disruptions

