Australia shares snap four-day rally as bank, tech stocks weigh

Australian shares snapped a four-day rally on Thursday, tracking a global sell-off on concerns over accelerating inflation, with banking and technology stocks leading losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.7% lower at 7,064.50.

The benchmark gained 1% on Wednesday. Heavyweight financial stocks fell 1.8%, posting their biggest drop in nearly two weeks, with the so-called “Big Four” banks declining between 1% and 4.1%.

Tech stocks fell 2.7%, following a sharp overnight drop on the Wall Street, after retailer Target Corp lost around a quarter of its stock value, highlighting worries about the US economy and surging prices.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc, Wisetech Global and NEXTDC Ltd declined 2.4%, 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

Australia’s unemployment rate for April hit its lowest since 1974, indicative of a tight labour market and strongly suggesting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely lift interest rates again in June to contain soaring inflation.

“Today’s data remain consistent with a still-tightening labour market this should see stronger wages growth emerge as the year progresses,” Taylor Nugent, economist at NAB, said in a note.

Woodside Petroleum’s shareholders approved a merger with BHP Group’s petroleum arm to create a $40 billion oil and gas producer, according to proxy votes shown at the company’s annual meeting.

Shares of Woodside and BHP Group were, however, down due to broader commodity price weakness. Mining and energy stocks both slid 1.6%.

Although markets witnessed a heavy sell-off, it could have closed down “a lot worse”, said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking. “Now, money will slowly start to come back and we should get a rally by the end of this week or early next week,” he added.

Gold and healthcare stocks closed up 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower at 11,206.93.