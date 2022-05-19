ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

Terence J Sigamony 19 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial Wednesday took notice of the apprehension of undermining the criminal justice system by persons in authority in the government.

A five-member larger bench, headed by the chief justice, will hear the matter Thursday (May 19).

The chief justice has taken the suo motu on the recommendations of a judge of the Supreme Court, of perceived interference in the independence of the prosecution branch in the performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of the pending criminal matter involving persons in authority in the government today.

Violation of Article 63(g) more serious crime than defection: SC

It is apprehended that such perceived interference may influence the prosecution of cases, tampering/disappearing of evidence in courts or in possession of prosecuting agencies and transfer/postings of officer on key posts.

The statement issued by the SC PRO department said that such actions, along with media reports to modify accountability laws, are likely to undermine the functioning of the criminal justice system in the country and that tantamount to violation of fundamental rights affecting the society as a whole and eroding the confidence of the people in the rule of law and constitutionalism in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SC Umar Ata Bandial Chief Justice of Pakistan Criminal justice system

