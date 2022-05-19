‘Woman would-be suicide bomber arrested in Turbat’

ISLAMABAD: The provincial government of Balochistan on Wednesday announced that a woman called Noor Jehan, an alleged would-be bomber, along with an accomplice of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)’s Majeed Brigade, has been arrested during a raid in Turbat. They were allegedly planning a terrorist attack.

Speaking at a news conference, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Makran Range, conducted a raid in Hoshab town of Balochistan on May 16 in which a suspected woman Noor Jehan was arrested along with a member of the BLA’s Majeed Brigade.

“Her accomplice is a member of BLA Majeed Brigade from which a suicide jacket, six hand grenades and explosive material were also recovered.”

She said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the accused and a seven-day remand was also given by the local court.

Shah said that the arrested woman also revealed the activities of BLA. “She revealed that Aslam alias Uccho’s wife is training more women for terrorist activities.”

“Aslam alias Uccho was already killed and now his wife Yasmeen is training women. Noor Jehan told the investigators that she is a paid member who received money from a Dubai-based man namely Nadeem.”

She further said that the higher authorities have already initiated talks with the Dubai government.

The arrested woman Noor had also revealed the names of Waheeda, Fehmida, and Hameeda. BLA’s Majeed Brigade was training more women for suicide bombing.

Shah said that foreign hands are involved in the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan. “Terrorist attacks are being carried out at the behest of some people from the United Kingdom (UK) and others residing in Gulf countries.”

The spokesperson said that the Balochistan chief minister has invited everyone to join the national mainstream but there will be no compromise on the security of Balochistan.

India and its intelligence agency, RAW want to destabilise Pakistan. Some other countries are also willing to destabilise Pakistan. Those who care for the issues of Balochistan should return home to truly serve the people here.

“Real Baloch cannot use their women for the terrorist attacks. The people of Balochistan pay tribute to the security institutions,’ said Shah.

“Balochistan is developing day by day and the Reko Diq deal is witnessed by everyone. The anti-state elements are creating this situation to interrupt the development and progress of Balochistan. The province cannot be separated from Pakistan.”

Responding to the rumours regarding Chinese companies, she completely rejected these rumours of Chinese companies leaving Balochistan due to security risks. Shah said that the Balochistan youth will be diverted to positive activities by the government.

Regarding the no-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the spokesperson said that the move will be failed and invited the opponents to bring the no-trust motion if their number game is completed.

