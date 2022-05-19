Pakistan Coating Show to be opened today

LAHORE: A three-day mega exhibition “Pakistan Coating Show” will be inaugurated on Thursday (today) at Expo Center Lahore. Renowned scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand will inaugurate the exhibition.

This was revealed at a press conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organized by Pakistan Coating Industry. LCCI Vice-President Haris Ateeq and former EC member Moazam Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.

A vast range of products of local and foreign companies from paint, footwear, soap, detergent, textiles, chemicals and various other sectors would be displayed at over 350 stalls. Seminar and Conference would also be the part of this mega show.

LCCI Vice-President Haris Ateeq said that Pakistan Coating Show would play a crucial role to promote trade and economic activities besides promoting FDI as over 100 foreigners are also taking part in the exhibition.

Moazzam Rasheed said on the occasion that Pakistan Coating Show is one of the largest events for paints and coating industries which provides opportunity to the industries to showcase their products and technology at a platform where national and international suppliers will introduce latest tools and innovations for coatings.

