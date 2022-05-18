ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from working as SAPM

APP 18 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi from working till next date of hearing on a petition filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the appointment of Hanif Abbasi. At the outset of hearing, the chief justice observed that a convict person couldn’t hold a public office.

Ahsan Bhoon Advocate said that the post of SAPM was not like other public offices, adding that he would assist this bench regarding the matter. He requested the court not to stop Hanif Abbasi from as it would be a final relief to the petitioner.

The court said it hoped that Hanif Abbasi wouldn’t use public office till next date.

The chief justice remarked that the responsibility of a SAPM was just to give advice to Prime Minister and he could do the same without the notification.

