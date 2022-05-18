PTI to be held accountable for mismanagement: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is now politicizing on inflation and petrol prices.

“Imran Khan has either forgotten the facts or is deliberately hiding them. When the PTI government was imposed, the price of petrol was Rs95 per liter,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said that Imran Khan in his government increased petrol prices by Rs55 per liter. When Imran Khan was “imposed” on the people, the inflation rate was 5.2 per cent, Rehman said.

“At the end of his worst period, the inflation rate in the country was 13.4. Imran Khan and PTI are blaming their incompetence and mismanagement on the incoming government a month ago,” she said.

She said that the PTI would be accountable for four years of mismanagement, failures, and corruption.

“Behran Khan (Imran Khan) cannot hide behind the statement, he has to answer everything,” Sherry Rehman said.

