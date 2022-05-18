ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI to be held accountable for mismanagement: Sherry

Naveed Butt 18 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman speaks during a press conference at NPC. INP PHOTO by Shahid Raju
ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman speaks during a press conference at NPC. INP PHOTO by Shahid Raju

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is now politicizing on inflation and petrol prices.

“Imran Khan has either forgotten the facts or is deliberately hiding them. When the PTI government was imposed, the price of petrol was Rs95 per liter,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said that Imran Khan in his government increased petrol prices by Rs55 per liter. When Imran Khan was “imposed” on the people, the inflation rate was 5.2 per cent, Rehman said.

“At the end of his worst period, the inflation rate in the country was 13.4. Imran Khan and PTI are blaming their incompetence and mismanagement on the incoming government a month ago,” she said.

She said that the PTI would be accountable for four years of mismanagement, failures, and corruption.

“Behran Khan (Imran Khan) cannot hide behind the statement, he has to answer everything,” Sherry Rehman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

petrol prices Imran Khan PTI Government Sherry Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

PTI to be held accountable for mismanagement: Sherry

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Votes of dissident MPs cannot be counted: SC

NA, Punjab assemblies ‘now stand dissolved’: Fawad

Read more stories