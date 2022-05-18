ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Downton Abbey' returns with a silent movie and a trip to France

Reuters 18 May, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Twelve years since it first premiered, television hit 'Downton Abbey' is back with a second stand-alone film about the fictitious Crawley family and their servants running a sprawling English country estate in the early 20th century.

Set in 1928, 'Downton Abbey: A New Era,' released in US cinemas on Friday, sees a film crew arrive at Downton as well as some family members travel to the French Riviera.

"We wouldn't be coming back ... if we didn't actually get on and enjoy the company of each other's characters and indeed playing the characters," actor Hugh Bonneville, who plays patriarch Robert Crawley, told Reuters.

The film, directed by Simon Curtis, begins with Crawley's mother, Lady Violet, played by veteran Maggie Smith, surprising her family with news she has inherited a villa in the south of France from a man she met decades earlier.

Led by Crawley, the family heads off to visit the property. At the same time, a film crew sets up at Downton Abbey, delighting the staff.

Having a film set within a film set was fun - and a little confusing sometimes, said Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary.

“I remember a couple of times when I was confused as to who was saying 'cut'," she said. "Simon was like 'we were still rolling, actually there. It was Hugh that said 'cut'."

Newcomer Hugh Dancy plays Jack Barber, director of silent movie 'The Gambler.'

"It was a little daunting because you don't know what the culture of a show is going to be and... it's obviously defined by the people involved," Dancy said on joining 'Downton Abbey.'

"And it was exciting because I was just thrilled to be part of it."

'Downton Abbey' first aired in 2010, going on for six seasons and picking up numerous awards. It gained a huge following in Britain and the United States.

"We've had a very good run. I think we've been very lucky. We've kicked off a lot of careers of young players," writer Julian Fellowes said when asked if another film might follow.

"It's dangerous to say this, but I think most people who've worked on it have had a pretty good time and that feels like enough to me. But we'll see. I don't think you can ever tell really."

England Downton Abbey Michelle Dockery

Comments

1000 characters

'Downton Abbey' returns with a silent movie and a trip to France

Imran Khan thanks Supreme Court for rejecting dissident lawmakers' votes

Rupee sinks for ninth successive session, closes at 195.74 in inter-bank trading

KSE-100 ends 0.14% higher in range-bound session

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

MPC meeting: Majority polled expect major spike in policy rate

Oil rises to 7-week high on EU’s Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

ECP reserves verdict on reference against dissident PTI MPAs

Renewable energy is the answer to our power crisis: Dastgir

Dissolution of assemblies not the way forward: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Read more stories