Dissolution of assemblies not the way forward: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stated on Tuesday that dissolution of assemblies is not the answer to the country's political and economic crisis.

These comments come amid speculation since the return of PML-N’s leadership from London that the ruling party may dissolve assemblies and call for fresh elections, and as Pakistan's economy passes through one of its toughest phases in recent years, amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a weakening rupee.

Speaking to the media outside the National Accountability Bureau, Abbasi said ongoing uncertainty can only end after all political parties hold discussions and reach a consensus.

“It is the need of hour for all institutions and political parties to be on the same page to improve economic conditions... The decisions will need the support of public and institutions," he said.

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

He added that difficult decisions were direly needed otherwise stabilising the economy would become quite difficult.

Stressing that Pakistan troubles were endless, he pointed out that the intensity of problems is only felt once a political party comes into power. “We are trying our level best to resolve them,” he said.

According to him, economic deterioration had turned politics into a secondary matter. "Four years of economic mistakes cannot be reversed in a single month," he said.

He also noted that Pakistan’s politics was riddled with unconstitutional interference and the current scenario was the result of this intervention.

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal had said that all political parties and institutions should collectively play their role to put the country’s economic direction on the right path.

“The country’s economic situation is not good and a single party, leader, and institution cannot overcome the prevailing situation. All the institutions and political parties should join hands to resolve the economic issues,” the minister said.

He said that Pakistan also needed collaborating efforts and that everyone should participate in the country’s economic development process.