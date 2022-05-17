ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.39%)
ASL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 69.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.18%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.73%)
FFL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.21%)
PACE 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.37%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
TREET 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.2%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.75%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,223 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 14,455 Increased By 78.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 42,668 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,224 Increased By 10.7 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei gains for third day on China optimism; subdued earnings weigh

Reuters 17 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei stock average ended higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, as optimism about COVID-19 lockdowns ending in major trade partner China outweighed the drag from some disappointing financial results.

The Nikkei traded mostly sideways in the afternoon session to close 0.42% higher at 26,659.75, after briefly dipping into the negative territory in early trade before rallying with other regional markets after Chinese equities opened higher.

Most of those gains, however, fizzled into the midday break. Energy shares led gains among sub-indexes on the Nikkei, jumping 3.62% after crude oil rallied overnight on expectations for a recovery in Chinese demand.

The broader Topix added 0.19% to 1,866.71. Sentiment was bolstered as Shanghai achieved the long-awaited milestone of three straight days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones, which could lead to the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.

Uniqlo store owner Fast Retailing, which has many Chinese outlets, gained 0.67%.

Tokyo stocks end down after choppy trade

Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings climbed 5.27%. Oil company Inpex jumped 5.64%, making it the second-biggest mover in percentage terms, after video-game maker Konami Holdings, which gained 5.65%.

The Nikkei began a three-day rally on Friday by surging 2.64%, but this week gains have been less than 0.5%, and Tuesday didn’t see a new intraday high, but more of a consolidation around the 26,500 mark.

“With a lot of uncertainty still lingering around the external environment, it’s difficult to chase stock prices higher,” said a market participant at a domestic securities company. Of the Nikkei’s 225 component stocks, 124 rose versus 97 that fell, with four flat.

The biggest decliner by a long margin was brewer Asahi Holdings, which tumbled 10.86% after reporting an 83% drop in quarterly operating profit.

Rival Kirin Holdings fell 4.25%. Advertising giant Dentsu Group also sank on disappointing financial results, dropping 6.16%.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei gains for third day on China optimism; subdued earnings weigh

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our energy problems: Dastgir

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from working as special assistant to PM

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

Read more stories