HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday despite Wall Street stocks finishing mostly down on weak Chinese economic data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.29 percent, or 256.60 points, to 20,206.81.

Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

The Shanghai Composite Index opened down 0.09 percent, or 2.69 points, at 3,071.06, while the mainland’s second exchange, the Shenzhen Composite Index, sank 0.41 percent, or 7.88 points, to 1,918.13.