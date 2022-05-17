ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
ASC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.5%)
ASL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.19%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.23%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.65%)
FNEL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
GGL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
GTECH 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
PACE 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.08%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.26%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TREET 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.06%)
TRG 75.05 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.82%)
UNITY 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
WAVES 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
YOUW 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 29.3 (0.7%)
BR30 14,596 Increased By 219.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,871 Increased By 203.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,297 Increased By 83.6 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend gain; LIC listing in focus

Reuters 17 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with investors focused on the market debut of state-owned Life Insurance Corp, while the rupee weakened to an all-time low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.75% at 15,961.20, as of 0352 GMT, with most major sub-indexes in positive territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.59% to 53,284.31.

The rupee hit a record low of 77.69 against the dollar in opening trade.

State-owned insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is likely to see a lacklustre debut when it lists later in the day despite the $2.7 billion initial public offering being oversubscribed, analysts said.

Its IPO was priced last week at 949 rupees, the top of the indicated range.

Indian shares end losing streak

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and refiner Indian Oil Corp rose 0.3% and 1%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Asian shares were higher despite investor fears that the global economic recovery may be more fragile than expected.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares extend gain; LIC listing in focus

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

Oil prices ease as EU struggles to seal Russia import ban

PM concerned at PKR slide

Indonesian farmers stage protests against palm oil export ban

PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

INGOs: FTO helps create Rs660m tax demand

PM sets up task force on climate change

Read more stories