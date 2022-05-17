Fool-proof security provided to IK: govt

ISLAMABAD: Following the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, foolproof security has been provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, in the light of recommendations of the Interior Ministry, foolproof security arrangements had been ensured for former premier Khan and also asked Khan to share details of a threat to his life which he claimed during public gatherings with authorities concerned to further upgrade his security. A threat assessment committee under the Ministry of Interior is regularly reviewing matters pertaining to the security of Khan, it says.

It says that the police and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure complete deployment of the security personnel which has designated for the security of Khan. As many as 94 police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel had been deployed for the security of the former premier’s Banigala residence, it says.

Moreover, it said, 36 personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and six from Gilgit-Baltistan police had been deployed by their respective governments for the former premier’s security.

It says that 35 personnel of two private security companies were also deployed for the security of his Banigala residence.

Imran: PM orders foolproof security

According to the Interior Ministry, four vehicles and 23 personnel of Islamabad police and one vehicle of the Pakistan Rangers with five officials have been deputed with Khan for movement outside Islamabad. If the former premier has any specific information, he should share it with the Interior Ministry so that further arrangements of security could be put in place, it says.

The statement says that being a former prime minister, it is the national responsibility to keep the Interior Ministry and other relevant institutions informed about any possible threat to his life and other matters.

Imran Khan on Saturday last claimed that a conspiracy to assassinate him was being hatched, warning that if anything happens to him, the people will come to know about the perpetrators through a video message he has recently recorded.

In another statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the former premier was “trying to build a narrative” of a threat to his life, just like he had built one around a US conspiracy to oust his government.

