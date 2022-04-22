Imran: PM orders foolproof security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ensure provision of foolproof security to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The prime minister directed the Minister of Interior to take immediate and strict action on the reports of security threat to Imran Khan, and asked him to personally supervise the implementation of the directives.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that on the directions of the prime minister, the Ministry of Interior has written letters to the home secretaries of all provincial governments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan governments.

Govt advises Imran Khan to address Lahore rally 'virtually amid security concerns'

The PM asked them for strict and foolproof security may be ensured during the travel of Imran Khan anywhere in the country. He further instructed them that all necessary security measures including bomb disposal may be ensured at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence and no lapse with regard to Imran Khan’s security during meetings and public gatherings shall be tolerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022