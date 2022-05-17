ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
May 17, 2022
Opinion

China-Pakistan friendship

Saeed Bangash 17 May, 2022

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has made it clear to everyone and anyone that he wouldn’t allow anyone to harm Pak-China friendship. The foreign minister was addressing a solemn memorial service held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to honour the lives and services of the victims of the terrorist attack in Karachi University on 26 April.

This, however, seems to be a stated position of successive Pakistani governments in relation to China. Bilawal’s remarks, therefore, appeared to be no more than a common rhetoric that is employed by every foreign minister to describe Pakistan-China relationship. But what Bilawal said something ‘different’ was that the two friendly neighbours will face every challenge together and emerge even stronger.

The challenges facing Pakistan at this point in time are indeed profound. It is only China that can take Pakistan out of the woods.

Saeed Bangash (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pak China friendship KU blast Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Saeed Bangash

