ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan money exchangers reopen after strike

AFP 17 May, 2022

KABUL: Thousands of money exchangers in Afghanistan ended their strike on Monday, the brokers commission said, a day after they shut their shops to protest a steep hike in licence fees imposed by Taliban authorities.

Afghanistan’s formal banking system collapsed when the Taliban swept back to power in August last year, ending two decades of US-led military intervention in the deeply impoverished nation.

Since then money exchangers — who swap currencies, make informal cash transfers and even give loans — have played a key role in meeting the financial needs of many of Afghanistan’s 38 million citizens mired in humanitarian crisis.

“Today, the money exchange markets across Afghanistan are open,” Abdul Rahman Zeerak, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Money Exchange Commission, told AFP.

“They (Taliban leaders) requested that we should open the markets and that they will resolve our problems fully.”

Money exchangers in Kabul and other cities, including Herat and Kunduz, went on strike on Sunday after the central bank raised their licence fees to five million Afghanis ($56,000) from 300,000.

Zeerak said the central bank had also told currency traders to conduct transactions online, and that they must have a minimum of 50 million Afghanis to operate.

On Tuesday the commission will have a meeting with the finance ministry and the governor of Afghanistan’s central bank, he said.

Experts said the central bank’s new directives were motivated by the Taliban’s desire to cut off funding paths to militant groups.

Many foreign nations have made assistance to Afghanistan conditional on the Taliban regime guaranteeing human rights and preventing international terror groups from operating in the country.

Afghanistan’s money market had been volatile for several months after the US seized billions of dollars in Afghan assets during its hasty withdrawal when the Taliban seized power.

Taliban authorities Afghan money exchangers brokers commission licence fees

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan money exchangers reopen after strike

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

PM concerned at PKR slide

PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

INGOs: FTO helps create Rs660m tax demand

PM sets up task force on climate change

Will ‘reveal’ the name of poison ‘used’ to kill ex-FIA official Dr Rizwan: Imran

Fool-proof security provided to IK: govt

Read more stories