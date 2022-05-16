Imran Khan’s cell phones stolen after Sialkot rally, says Shahbaz Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill claimed on Monday that two cell phones belonging to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan were stolen at the Sialkot airport on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter two days after PTI’s Sialkot power show, Gill said Imran Khan was deliberately not provided security during the rally, while his phones were also stolen from the Sialkot Airport after he had left for the Jalsa venue.

“You are completely befuddled,” the former adviser to the PM said, without addressing anyone in particular. “The video statement that Imran has recorded will not be found in these phones.”

Gill, who now serves as the Chief of Staff to PTI Chairman, alleged that Imran’s phones were “ordered to be stolen” from the airport when he departed for the venue.

Conspiracy being hatched behind closed doors to kill me, says Imran Khan at Sialkot rally

In his Sialkot rally over the weekend, Khan said that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him and that he had recorded a video message naming “all conspirators”, which will be released in case of his assassination.

“A conspiracy is being hatched against me behind closed doors,” the former premier claimed while addressing a rally in Sialkot.

“They want me dead,” Khan said without naming who was behind the alleged conspiracy to kill him.

The former premier warned that the video will go public if something happened to him.

The former premier said that he wanted “everyone to know” who was involved in the conspiracy against his government.

“I am not doing politics but leading a revolution to change Pakistan’s destiny,” he said.