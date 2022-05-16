ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.85%)
ASC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.4%)
ASL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
AVN 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
FNEL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.5%)
GGL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.09%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.25%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.69%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.3%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.61%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.23%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.86%)
PTC 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.92%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.73%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.97%)
TPLP 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.92%)
TREET 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.12%)
TRG 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-3%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.48%)
WAVES 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.16%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.58%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -94.1 (-2.18%)
BR30 14,440 Decreased By -593.9 (-3.95%)
KSE100 42,745 Decreased By -761.1 (-1.75%)
KSE30 16,259 Decreased By -280.4 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s retail sales lowest in two years from Covid damage

AFP 16 May, 2022

BEIJING: China’s retail sales slumped to its lowest in over two years while factory output plunged, official data showed Monday, capturing the dismal economic fallout from Beijing’s zero-Covid policy.

The world’s second-largest economy has persisted with strict virus measures, choking up supply chains as dozens of Chinese cities – including key business hub Shanghai – grapple with restrictions.

Officials have vowed to support growth, lowering the mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers and announcing Shanghai’s gradual reopening last weekend but observers warn the zero-Covid strategy could mute any positive impact.

The latest cut came Monday when National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced data showing that retail sales shrank 11.1 percent on-year in April.

Shanghai targets June 1 return to normal as COVID lockdowns cool economy

It is the biggest slump since March 2020 as Chinese consumers remained cooped up at home or jittery over lingering restrictions.

Industrial production growth also sank 2.9 percent on-year, reflecting damage from shuttered factories and transportation woes as officials ramped up Covid restrictions last month.

This figure is the weakest since early 2020, and down from 5.0 percent growth in March.

“In April, the epidemic had a big impact on economic operations,” said the NBS in a statement, stressing that the hit would be “short-term”.

The weak numbers came as China battles its worst Covid outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

In April, unemployment similarly rose to levels not seen since early 2020, according to NBS data, as the urban unemployment rate hit 6.1 percent.

China Shanghai China’s retail sales

Comments

1000 characters

China’s retail sales lowest in two years from Covid damage

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

Read more stories