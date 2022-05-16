Imran Khan wanted to turn every state institution into Tiger Force: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that former prime minister Imran Khan wanted every state institution to act like his Tiger Force, Aaj News reported.

Addressing his party workers who had come to welcome him on his arrival to Karachi, Bilawal said that Imran Khan's ouster was the victory of his Jiyalas.

“Democracy has won, all four provinces have won. We have sent the "selected, puppet, and incompetent prime minister" home,” said Bilawal, adding that his Jiyalas are “always successful” when they come out for the protection of the Constitution and take on the dictator of the time.

“We stood against this undemocratic person since day one. We looked into his eyes and said you were not elected but selected. We faced injustice but did not sell our principles,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal said that the then opposition took a constitutional route and submitted the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan when their long march reached Islamabad.

“We used democratic means to send an undemocratic person home,” said Bilawal and added that the PTI chairman’s government was removed as part of the democratic process compared to what he claimed was a foreign conspiracy.

FM Bilawal said that the “conspiracy” against Khan's government was not hatched in the White House, but the plan was prepared in the Bilawal House.

Bilawal says threatened with imposition of martial law

The foreign minister said that members of the current coalition government set aside their political differences and formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with one-point agenda to oust Imran Khan from Prime Minister’s Office.

He said that the PPP convinced the allied parties not to leave the Parliament and send Khan home via the no-confidence motion.

Continuing his tirade against Khan, Bilawal said that the former government stole people’s jobs and instead of ending corruption, it broke all records of corruption.

“Imran wanted every institution to turn into his tiger force. Imran wanted the establishment to turn into a tiger force and support him,” claimed Bilawal, adding that the PTI chairman caused harm to the country as he was leaving.

“The coward would not even come and stand in the Parliament. Khan attacked the Constitution while running away from the no-confidence motion,” said Bilawal, adding that the PTI Chairman was now running a "why was I not saved movement".