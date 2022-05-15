ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Bilawal holds interactive session with FO officials

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held an interactive session with officers of Foreign Office on Saturday and reviewed the proposals for formulating Pakistan’s foreign policy in a coordinated manner.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that the foreign minister outlined his foreign policy priorities and assured the officers of his full support for their personal and professional well-being.

The foreign minister also expressed his utmost confidence in their abilities.

It added that Foreign Minister Bilawal also reviewed the proposals for formulating Pakistan’s foreign policy in a coordinated manner.

He called for the promotion of state-of-the-art training programmes for Foreign Services officers and assured them of his full cooperation in improving their personal and professional skills.

The foreign minister expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of the Foreign Services officers, it added.

Foreign Office Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister Pakistan’s foreign policy

