Bilawal holds interactive session with FO officials

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held an interactive session with officers of Foreign Office on Saturday and reviewed the proposals for formulating Pakistan’s foreign policy in a coordinated manner.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that the foreign minister outlined his foreign policy priorities and assured the officers of his full support for their personal and professional well-being.

He called for the promotion of state-of-the-art training programmes for Foreign Services officers and assured them of his full cooperation in improving their personal and professional skills.

