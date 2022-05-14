ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IS claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

Reuters 14 May, 2022

CAIRO: Islamic State (IS) on Saturday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed five Egyptian soldiers in the country’s Sinai peninsula on Wednesday, the group said on its Telegram channel.

Four others were injured when armed men opened fire early on May 11 at a security post on the coast of northeastern Sinai a few kilometres away from the border with the Gaza Strip, two security sources said.

The deaths followed a May 7 ambush at a checkpoint in Sinai that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers which was also claimed by Islamic State, one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Jihadist attack kills 11 Egypt troops

Egypt has expanded security control over populated coastal areas of northern Sinai since a major counter-insurgency operation was launched in 2018, but sporadic attacks by militants linked to Islamic State have continued.

Islamic State Gaza Strip IS Egyptian soldiers Sinai peninsula

Comments

1000 characters

IS claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

OPEC authorises Iraq to increase output to 4.5mn bpd from June

Egypt considers importing wheat from Pakistan, Mexico

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president

Civilians flee fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley

India bans wheat exports as domestic prices soar, heatwave hurts crop

Palestinians welcome foreign support in inquiry into reporter’s death

OGRA raises RLNG price for SSGC, SNGPL by 40% for May

Sri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet

Taliban’s first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit

G7 foreign ministers vow to continue economic pressure on Russia

Read more stories